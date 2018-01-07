Inmates Can Now Use Video Visitation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, January 7, 2018

Family members and friends of inmates at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center have a new way to visit their loved ones, as the center has just unveiled a new ICSolutions Visitor video visitation system. The system is also available to professionals who can use it to visit their clients.

ICSolutions Visitor visitation systems allow inmates to use video technology to schedule and conduct visits through video terminals that are in the facility’s visitation room. This allows those who want to visit a way to see their loves ones or clients without having to travel to the facility, opening up more opportunities for people who do not live in the area.

The new system went live on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

The way the system works is simple. People who are on-site at the detention and rehabilitation center go to the facility’s visitation room. Those who want to visit an inmate can do so using their computer or Android device.

There is a $7.50 charge for inmates to have a 25-minute off-site video visitation using the technology. There is no limit to how many visits inmates can have on the new system.

The new technology does not change the system for on-site, in-person visitation. Inmates may have three visits per week on-site, and there is never a charge for those visits.

To learn more about the new technology, visit ICSolutions online.

The realization of this new technology is the culmination of a 10-year project to bring modern technology and better institutional safety to the center’s staff, community and inmates.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD 20650. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1900 for more information.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700