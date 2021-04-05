Indian Head NSWC Partners With Armaments Consortium

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation praised the announcement of Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center’s partnership with the National Armaments Consortium.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D) and Ben Cardin (D) noted that Southern Maryland is a national leader in energetics research, and they are proud to support the important work being done at the Indian Head Navy base.

“We are encouraged by this partnership forged to develop new technologies and solve some of the toughest challenges facing our military in this field,” they said in a news release. “Thanks to our support of the CITE Act, which supports the creation of public private partnerships between industry and Department of Defense labs. This new agreement will leverage the assets of the Naval Surface Warfare Center to conduct research and development, prototyping, engineering development, acquisition, and production, and will make use of the recently completed Velocity Center at the College of Southern Maryland. This partnership is an important step to ensuring that Maryland maintains its technical edge in the field of energetics and will help our Navy complete its vital mission.”

The National Armaments Consortium is a group of 900 companies, academic institutions, engineers, and technologists formed to accelerate breakthroughs in energetics research over the next six to 10 years.

Congressman Hoyer was instrumental in the passage of legislation to authorize these kinds of partnerships.

NSWC IHD is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and explosive ordnance disposal solutions, focusing on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing, and disposal.

