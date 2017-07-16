Hunt to Lead County Land Use Dept.

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

After serving as interim director of Land Use and Growth Management for St. Mary’s County government, Bill Hunt has been appointed to the position by the St. Mary’s County commissioners. The appointment took effect June 30, 2017.

Mr. Hunt has been serving as the interim director since his predecessor, Phil Shire, retired in January. He had been deputy director of the department since December 2012.

“I am excited about getting started with meeting the immediate challenge of implementing the Lexington Park Plan and coordinating this with the Department of Economic Development and the stakeholder businesses and residents in the development district,” Mr. Hunt said. “I also look forward to the duties of the Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization as transportation continues to expand with new federal and state requirements.”

Before he came to St. Mary’s County, Mr. Hunt was the principal planner and led the Planning Division in Lake County, Ill., from 2000 to 2010. He started his career as an urban planner in Ocala, Florida, in 1984 and was later promoted to planning director before he left in 2000.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Bill Hunt serve as our new LUGM director,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “Though there were a number of excellent candidates, the commissioners believe Mr. Hunt is uniquely qualified to handle the land use issues before us here in St. Mary’s County.”

Mr. Hunt‘s annual salary as director is set to be $130,000.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700