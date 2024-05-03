HSMC Celebrates Spring With May Day Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 3, 2024

Celebrate the arrival of spring at Historic St. Mary’s City with a May Day celebration on Saturday, May 4.

The event will include traditions that welcome the spring season. Most notably the maypole dance — a communal dance around a tall, decorated pole, symbolizing the vitality of the new season. The maypole will be draped in colorful ribbons, greenery, and the freshest of spring flowers, standing in the middle of Town Center, ready for the community to gather around for the celebration.

The festivities are scheduled to run from 10am to 4pm, offering a day of historic spring celebration. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the traditional crowning of a May Queen and join the maypole dancing.

The Foggy Bottom Morris Men, a group dedicated to the preservation and performance of Morris Dancing since 1977, will perform.

Attendees can also engage in natural crafts, guided by a staff member from Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. The hands-on activities will allow guests of all ages to connect with nature and craft something to take home. All activities will be included in the cost of general admission.

Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of Maryland’s beginnings.

For more information, call the visitor center at 301-994-4370 or 800-SMC-1634, or email [email protected].