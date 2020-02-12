Hoyer: US Economic Performance Losing Steam

The January jobs report was released Friday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said that the report “provides further confirmation that economic performance is losing steam.”

In a statement, the congressman said, that in 2016 the administration “inherited a strong economy, one experiencing a record-breaking streak in hiring, steady GDP growth, higher household incomes, and deficit reduction.”

“After three years, new hiring has slowed, GDP growth has dropped off, and wage growth has dipped, while the deficit is set to top $1 trillion this year and every year going forward. We also learned [February 7] that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that the number of jobs it initially reported created in 2018 and 2019 was overestimated by hundreds of thousands,” Rep. Hoyer (D- MD) said.

Democrats have used the House majority to take action on behalf of the American people, including passing major legislation aimed at creating jobs, raising wages, protecting access to quality and affordable health care, helping more people save for a secure retirement, and ensuring the rights of workers to bargain collectively for better pay and benefits, the congressman said.

“We will continue our efforts to achieve bipartisan results on major issues like infrastructure investment and lowering prescription drugs,” Rep. Hoyer said.

He also urged Sen. Mitch McConnell to allow the Senate to vote on House-passed legislation that helps put the US back on a positive economic trajectory and helps make opportunities more accessible to workers and their families.

There is no excuse for blocking these bills, Mr. Hoyer said, many of which passed the House with bipartisan support.

“House Democrats will continue to put pressure on the Republican-led Senate to do its job and get back to work For the People,” he said.

