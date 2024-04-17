Hoyer Tours Airports in St. Mary’s, Charles

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport on April 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Congressman Hoyer’s office)

As part of the Regional Leadership Council’s Investing in America Week of Action, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met April 5 with airport officials and leaders from St. Mary’s and Charles counties to discuss how federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is improving safety and upgrading transportation infrastructure in Southern Maryland.

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California received $587,000 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – $292,000 from BIL FY23 Airport Infrastructure Grants and $295,000 from BIL FY22 AIG. Maryland Airport in Indian Head received several grants totaling $586,000 – $294,000 from the BIL FY24 Airport Infrastructure Grant and $292,000 from BIL FY23 AIG.

The infrastructure grant program was one of three airport improvement programs created by the BIL. The funding can be invested in “airside” improvements such as runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

“The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Investing in America agenda is upgrading our infrastructure in Maryland’s Fifth District and boosting our economic competitiveness,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Strategic investment in our infrastructure drives economic growth and creates new good-paying jobs in the process. I’m glad to see Maryland Airport and St. Mary’s Regional Airport using federal funding I secured to develop strategic plans, modernize their facilities, enhance safety and efficiency, and continue to deliver reliable air transportation.”

“We were thrilled to welcome Congressman Hoyer for a visit to AeroPark, [St. Mary’s] county’s Innovation District, where industry focus on aviation and autonomous vehicles creates an environment to drive innovation, accelerate product development, facilitate business-to-business connections, and assist with commercialization of new technology. Plans for future development will leverage nearby shopping and community centers, creating a vibrant area for residents to live, work, and play,” said James Randy Guy (R), St. Mary’s County commissioners’ president.

“We were delighted to have Congressman Hoyer visit the airport [April 5], said Dilip Patel, owner of Maryland Airport, PSM Aviation LLC. “It was a very fruitful meeting during which we discussed our current and future development plans for the airport. We eagerly anticipate cultivating Maryland Airport into a beacon of pride and prominence for the entire region. Through our strategic partnership with the FAA, we are poised to enhance our role as an economic engine, committed to driving growth, prosperity, and opportunities.”

Due to its proximity to the Indian Head Naval Support Facility, National Harbor development, and the Nation’s Capital, Maryland Airport will serve as a vital contributor to the economic vitality of both the county and the broader region, Mr. Patel said.

As of November 2023, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has provided at least $388.6 million in airport infrastructure funding that benefits the residents of Maryland’s Fifth District. As a result of this funding, communities have been able to invest in essential upgrades to their airports, and these investments are already improving travel for district residents.

Rep. Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

