Hoyer Supports Soap Box Derby

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, June 16, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer spoke on the House floor to support his resolution allowing the 80th Greater Washington Soap Box Derby to take place on the grounds of the US Capitol on June 17.

The annual event includes youth from across the Washington metropolitan area, including many from the Fifth District. Congressman Hoyer has sponsored a resolution in support of the race for the past 29 years.

“I strongly support this resolution. It authorizes the event that I’m proud to support every year, the Greater Washington Soap Box Derby. The Soap Box Derby brings people together from across the Greater Washington Metro Area, encouraging kids, families, and communities to compete in a fun and educational race,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “This is my 30th year introducing this resolution. I am grateful to say that every year it’s passed unanimously.”

The race will see Soap Box racers from ages 8 to 17 compete in three divisions: stock, super stock, and masters. The winner from each division will have a chance to compete at the National All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.

“Soap Box derbies have been called the greatest amateur racing event in the world — whether that’s absolute fact, it is very close. They have become a staple of the American experience all over our country. They teach sportsmanship, engineering, manufacturing, leadership skills, and so many other skills as well. Oftentimes racers are sponsored by local civic groups, service organizations, and police or fire departments with members coming out to cheer their local hometown participants.”

The congressman said he was proud that several Greater Washington Soap Box Derby champions have come from Maryland’s Fifth District. Including the winners from 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018.

Listen to the congressmen’s remarks here.

