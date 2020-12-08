Hoyer: Sarbanes Was ‘True Champion for the People’

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) mourned the loss of his friend and colleague, former Sen. Paul S. Sarbanes, who died Sunday evening in Baltimore.

“Today, I mourn the loss of my good friend, fellow legislator, and statesman Senator Paul S. Sarbanes,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said in a statement. “Paul and I entered the Maryland State Assembly the same year and he continued to serve the people of Maryland until his retirement in 2007.”

Sen. Sarbanes was the son of Greek immigrants who settled on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“Paul spent his career holding the most powerful people in our country accountable. From introducing the first article of impeachment against President Richard Nixon to authoring the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to protect American consumers from fraud, Paul was never afraid to do the right thing,” Mr. Hoyer said. “Though he avoided the spotlight, Paul was a man of great intellect and integrity. He was a very effective legislator and a leader with a vision and strong ethical character. I was honored to work closely with him throughout our careers together.”

Congressman Hoyer said they worked on such issues as civil rights, environmental protection, the Chesapeake Bay, education, campaign finance reform, health care accessibility, and consumer protection.

“Throughout his life, he fought tirelessly to make life better for families in Maryland,” Mr. Hoyer said. “Paul was a true champion for the people of Maryland and America. I will miss him greatly. His loss will be felt deeply throughout our state, and I join in expressing my deepest condolences to his children — John, Michael, and Janet — as well as the entire Sarbanes family.”

