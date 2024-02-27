Hoyer Receives ‘A’ Rating from Action Fund

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a score of “A” from the End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund for his leadership in Congress to protect democracy, strengthen democratic institutions, and reform the government.

“I was proud to receive another ‘A’ rating from End Citizens United for my continued efforts to strengthen our democracy in the 118th Congress. From championing the Help America Vote Act – which The Washington Post once described as ‘the most significant piece of election law since the Voting Rights Act’ – to co-sponsoring the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, I have sought to improve the accuracy, security, and accessibility of our elections. As someone with tremendous reverence for the House, I have also worked to preserve the integrity of our institution and promote greater accountability for its members and staff,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD).

“Our work to maintain and improve our democracy is never over. Although I brought the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act to the House Floor as House majority leader and helped House Democrats pass them, these bills sadly did not become law,” he said. “We must not relent until they do. I will continue to do my part in Congress to ensure that all Americans can secure the ‘Blessings of Liberty’ and participate in our great American experiment.”

