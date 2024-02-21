Hoyer Meets With Military, Business Leaders

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sits in the manned flight simulator at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, at right, Moore, and members of Moore’s cabinet toured several sites in St. Mary’s.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with military and business leaders in Southern Maryland to discuss how continued state and federal partnerships will support national defense and economic development initiatives in St. Mary’s County. He was joined by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and members of Moore’s cabinet on a few of the visits.

“Southern Maryland has long been an innovator in national security and defense,” Congressman Hoyer said after the visit Feb. 2. “I was proud to meet with the men and women who are on the frontline of developing and implementing technologies that strengthen our national security. It is imperative that we ensure that St. Mary’s County businesses and Pax River have the tools needed to recruit, retain, and expand the highly specialized workforce. I’ll continue to work in Congress to ensure our military members and civilian defense employees have the resources they need to do their jobs.”

Rep. Hoyer was joined by the governor at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where they met with service members and saw firsthand how technologies being developed on the base are helping to strengthen US national security. With more than 20,000 employees, Pax River continues to be a primary focus of Congressman Hoyer’s work in Congress, including continued advocacy to ensure the base has the resources needed to recruit and retain top talent.

Mr. Hoyer joined the governor and members of his cabinet in a visit to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research Technology (SMART) Building. Team Maryland spoke with facility administrators about how this partnership between the University of Maryland and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is promoting greater collaboration between Maryland’s world-class higher education institutions and furthering innovation in the STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — fields.

Congressman Hoyer also spent time with Southern Maryland business leaders speaking about how continued state and federal partnerships are critical for supporting the national security and defense industry rooted in Southern Maryland.

He met with 3RGI Rapid Response Research Group to learn about their work developing customized aircraft, airborne sensors, system development, and advanced processing solutions; with staff at the Booz Allen’s Pax River Missions System Integration Facility to see how they are furthering current capabilities for the Navy and the Department of Defense; and at TechPort to meet with new staff members at Fortress Information Security.

TechPort’s work to diversify businesses in Southern Maryland and support startups that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology is another key reason that Southern Maryland continues to be a technology leader.

Additionally, Congressman Hoyer met with community leaders and members of the Chamber of Commerce and The Patuxent Partnership to discuss how federal investments will continue ensuring that Southern Maryland remains a global leader in research, development, and innovation.

