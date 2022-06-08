Hoyer: Jobs Are Being Created, Wages Are Rising

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May 2022 jobs report tells the same story of the past several months: our economy is growing, good jobs are being created, wages are rising, and entrepreneurs are feeling comfortable enough again to take the risks necessary to start new small businesses, said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer.

The congressman warned, however, that the economy’s growth remains fragile, and several threats continue to challenge the country’s ability to keep up this pace of growth and quicken it.

“Our economy needs the tools necessary to ensure that all Americans can get ahead, build good careers, and use those careers to access opportunities for themselves and their families,” he said.

“When Democrats enacted the American Rescue Plan last year, it made economic growth possible again as we began to look ahead from the COVID-19 pandemic. We then enacted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make long-overdue investments in the infrastructure networks that make economic growth and prosperity possible,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “In November, the House passed legislation to take the next step by providing America’s workers and their families with 21st-century tools for economic security like paid family leave, more affordable child care and elder care, and lower costs for prescription drugs like insulin. … Democrats will keep working to find a way to enact legislation that achieves these goals of empowering American workers, families, and children even without Republican help.”

Rep. Hoyer said the House and Senate negotiators are working to reach agreement on bipartisan innovation legislation that will help the economy grow even faster by making businesses and workers more competitive and by strengthening supply chains.

“This is one of the best ways to ease inflation: make sure that more in-demand products and their critical components, like semiconductors and microchips, are built right here in America,” he said. “This is a key goal of the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead, with the input of many of my House Democratic colleagues, and I look forward to bringing that legislation to the House floor whenever it is ready.

