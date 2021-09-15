Hoyer Discusses Region’s Broadband Needs

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

State, county, and regional officials gathered at a virtual roundtable to discuss the need to expand access to high-speed, quality broadband across Southern Maryland. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer hosted the meeting.

“Across America, 30 million households have limited or no access to broadband internet service, especially in rural areas. Broadband adoption is also a problem, especially in low-income areas, disproportionately among households of color,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said after the September 9 meeting. “We are seeing the impacts of this right here in Maryland’s Fifth District.”

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to discuss the need to address broadband access and adoption across Southern Maryland to ensure more families have the important service in their homes and communities.

“Hearing the concerns and the priorities of officials across Southern Maryland reinforced the urgency our communities face in improving the deployment of broadband services,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Democrats have long prioritized this need and created emergency resources during the pandemic including the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides a broadband subsidy for low-income families. In the American Rescue Plan, we secured billions in funding to expand access for schools and bolster broadband infrastructure for neighborhoods across the country.”

He said that having reliable, high-speed broadband is a necessity in the 21st century.

“This service allows Marylanders to utilize telehealth resources, improves educational tools and opportunities, and keeps communities connected and informed. I am hopeful that upcoming infrastructure legislation will build on House Democrats’ work, and help close the digital divide in Southern Maryland,” he said.

