Hoyer Discusses Broadband With Local Leaders

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer discussed the implementation of the Southern Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program at a roundtable earlier this month.

Rep. Hoyer, chairman of the Regional Leadership Council, met with Fifth District leaders June 1 to discuss the implementation and deployment of the Southern Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program, all of which was made possible by Investing in America agenda legislation passed during the last Congress. The ACP is a program deployed by the FCC that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, health care, and more.

Guests at the roundtable included the Executive Director of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland John Hartline, Charles County Commissioner and Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland Chairman Ralph Patterson, Charles County’s 28th District Del. Edith Patterson, President of Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee Michael Young, Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Chief of Technology of Charles County Public Schools Charmaine Thompson, St. Mary’s Department of Social Services representative Sheleen Lewis, Assistant Vice President of Government Relations at the College of Southern Maryland Karen Smith Hupp, Director of the Department of Aging at St. Mary’s County Government Lori Jennings-Harris, Director of the Department of Technology at St. Mary’s County Government Bob Kelly, and Charles County Government Department of Technology representative Matt Jacobson.

During the event, Rep. Hoyer shared this fact sheet, based on a government report prepared by the Regional Leadership Council, discussing the state ACP implementation in Maryland’s Fifth District.

“We are seeing real results from the Investing in America agenda, made of laws passed by House Democrats signed by President Biden, all across the nation, including right here in MD-05,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Infrastructure isn’t just about roads and bridges, it’s also about building economic opportunities, such as expanding broadband access and ensuring folks in our communities can afford to get online. There are already 12,000 households in the 5th District enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program – saving up to $4.3 million annually on broadband costs, and I am working to make sure the additional 29,000 eligible households in the 5th district can benefit from this important opportunity.”

Marylanders can visit getinternet.gov to check their eligibility and submit an application.

