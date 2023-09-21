Hoyer Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, September 21, 2023

(US State Department graphic)

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated September 15 – October 15. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer reflected on Hispanic Americans’ many contributions to the US.

“I join in celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month,” he said. “Hispanic Americans here in Maryland’s Fifth District and across America make us a stronger, more diverse, and more prosperous nation and add so much to our culture, economy, and democracy. They are an indelible part of our national family, and this month, we reflect on their many contributions to America.”

The Fifth District congressman said that he would continue to work closely with his colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to ensure members of the Hispanic community have the tools they need to Make it in America.

“In the 116th Congress, I was also proud to work with the CHC and my Democratic colleagues to pass the National Museum of the American Latino Act and advance our mission to ensure the Smithsonian Institution preserves and promotes 500 rich years of Hispanic American history,” he said. “As [a recent] court ruling undermining DACA reminded us, it is also crucial that we create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those holding T.P.S. and D.E.D. status. These families deserve to live with the certainty that they can remain in this nation that they proudly call home. That’s why House Democrats passed the American Dream and Promise Act last Congress, and why will keep fighting until that legislation or a similar measure finally becomes law.”

“As the son of a Danish immigrant who came to America in search of opportunity, I am committed to ensuring this nation remains the great land of opportunity for all who seek a better future for themselves and their families – and that includes our nation’s vibrant Hispanic community. May this month remind us of the transformative positive impact that Latinos have made – and continue to make – on every facet of American life,” Rep. Hoyer said.

