Hoyer Briefed on Wildlife Refuge Plan

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with Patuxent Research Refuge leadership last month to discuss shared priorities for strengthening environmental conservation in Maryland’s Fifth District.

Rep. Hoyer was briefed on updates related to the ongoing Southern Maryland Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge Land Protection Plan and Environmental Assessment, an evaluation process that brings together landowners, outdoor enthusiasts, conservation partners, and communities to identify lands for protection in portions of Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel counties.

“The Patuxent Research Refuge is the largest block of unfragmented forest between Washington, DC, and Baltimore, often referred to as the ‘green lungs’ of our region,” said Congressman Hoyer. “The work of Patuxent Research Refuge has been instrumental to whooping crane research, the effects of light and sound on diving ducks, DDT transmission in food chains, and so many other projects that benefit our wildlife. I’m always proud to work with the Patuxent Research Refuge on initiatives that continue to build on environmental research, protect hundreds of species of fish and wildlife – many suffering from population declines, and conserve the natural resources in our Southern Maryland region for future generations to come.”

The Patuxent Research Refuge was established in 1936 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt – it is the only refuge established to support conservation research and habitat management and serves as vital habitat for more than 200 species of birds as well as other wildlife including turtles, foxes, beavers, and fish.

In line with the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to conserve at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030, and the Refuge System’s Strategic Growth Priorities, the US Fish and Wildlife Service is working on a draft plan and environmental assessment for the establishment of the Southern Maryland Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge.

It describes the intact habitats in the Southern Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s that support hundreds of species of fish and wildlife.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.