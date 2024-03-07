Houthi Rebels Sink Vessel, Kill Two Mariners

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden killed two of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the vessel on Wednesday, reports AP News. The attack on the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence is the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the group over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

A ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sunk last week in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, reports APNews. The Rubymar is the first vessel to be fully destroyed in the Houthi’s campaign. The Rubymar carried a cargo of fertilizer and previously leaked fuel, which spilled could cause ecological damage to the Red Sea and its coral reefs.

Damage to submarine cables in the Red Sea is disrupting telecommunications networks and forcing providers to reroute as much as a quarter of traffic between Asia, Europe and the Middle East, including internet traffic, reports CNN.

Military Times reports NAVAIR will lift the military-wide flight ban on the grounded V-22 Osprey. A plan has been endorsed by DefSec Lloyd Austin to mitigate a known material failure with additional safety checks and more conservative operations. The exact timing of the Osprey’s return to service remains unclear, reports Military.com.

Congress is closer to restoring a tax credit the defense industry has lobbied extensively for since it partially expired in 2022. Defense News reports, the $78 billion tax bill, sponsored by House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO), would restore a research and development credit enacted with the sweeping tax cuts of 2017. The House voted 357-70 in January to pass the bill, but final passage in the Senate not assured.

The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a €1.5 billion (US $1.6 billion) defense program to boost defense production by promoting joint military purchases among the member states, reports Defense News. EU’s first Defence Industrial Strategy also includes proposals to break dependence on US military hardware, reports Breaking Defense.

The Canadian government has ordered $1.7 billion Canadian dollars (US $1.3 billion) in defense-spending cuts, but hopes to minimize the impact by spreading the cuts over three, emphasizing acquisition of new equipment, and improving North American security, reports Defense News.

The House this week, in a bipartisan 365-to-36 vote, overwhelmingly passed legislation to speed up the development of a new generation of nuclear power plants, the latest sign that a once-contentious source of energy is now attracting broad political support in Washington, says The New York Times.

The Federal Communications Commission warns that as many as three-quarters – more than 17 million – of the 23 million households who participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program could see disruptions to their internet access should the program end, reports Route Fifty. Funding for the ACP, which provides a $30-a-month subsidy to eligible low-income households for internet access, is set to run out at the end of April unless Congress provides more money to continue it.

A top Israeli Cabinet minister headed to Washington this week for talks with US officials, sparking a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an Israeli official, in a sign of widening cracks in Israel’s wartime government nearly five months into its war with Hamas, says Politico.

The US is looking into setting up a maritime corridor to get aid into Gaza via sea amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, reports The Hill.

Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collided in the disputed South China Sea and four Filipino crew members were injured Tuesday in high-seas confrontations, reports AP News.

Part of the Marine’s Okinawa base is being evacuated this morning, Thursday, while Japanese troops dispose of leftover World War II ordnance found in a nearby construction zone. Stars and Stripes reports that builders found the unexploded 5-inch naval shell at a construction zone near Camp Foster in December.

Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty on Monday to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine and other national security secrets, under a deal with prosecutors that calls for him to serve at least 11 years in prison, reports Military Times.

Iran made a rare appearance at a Middle East defense show with an extensive stand in Qatar, showing an array of arms, full-sized naval weapons, and models of unmanned aerial vehicles, including one named “Gaza.” Breaking Defense reports, Iran unveiled the Gaza in 2021, but its current model is making its debut at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, known as DIMDEX 2024, equipped with mock-up smart bombs.

North Korea called the ongoing South Korean-US military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatened Tuesday to take unspecified “responsible” military steps in response, reports AP News. The North’s warning came a day after the South Korean and US forces kicked off their annual large-scale, 11-day training exercise, which this year slated 48 field exercises, twice last year’s number.

Staffing and stress are linked and Navy leadership says the sea service has a problem with both. USNI reports, the Navy missed its recruiting goal for enlisted sailors by approximately 7,000 sailors; its gap at sea among junior sailors is at 22,000. A recent report on the Navy’s Health of the Force Survey found that two of every five enlisted sailors, up to E-6, reported experiencing severe or extreme stress.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress this evening, Thursday, March 7, with several military-connected issues expected to be among his talking points, reports Military Times. To watch the State of the Union speech live, visit WH.gov/sotu. The White House has also provided links to official social media streams.

J.F. Taylor Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $22,672,547 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0074). This modification exercises an option to provide continued research, design, development, testing and integration, and associated engineering to include simulation-based initiatives and interconnectivity, in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test division laboratories for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Aviation Systems Engineering Co. Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $58,000,000 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042120D0123). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide engineering, technical, and program management support and mission systems-related capabilities, including, but not limited to, research, development, test, and evaluation of avionics and airborne anti-submarine warfare development and test tool sets, multi-level security solutions, offensive and defensive tools and capabilities, and associated supplies in support airborne, sub-surface, and ground-based capabilities for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (94%); Whidbey Island, Washington (2%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); and Crane, Indiana (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Credence Management Solutions LLC,* Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $11,194,436 labor-hours contract for technical and program support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,561,916 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-F-0104).

Capps Shoe Co. LLC,* Gretna, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $22,357,715 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s dress oxford shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a March 6, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0037).

Integer Technologies LLC,* Columbia, South Carolina, is awarded a $7,885,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Resilient Autonomous Systems and Workforce Diversity project. This contract provides for increasing the resiliency of maritime autonomous systems by creating a digital environment to identify cyber vulnerabilities in their cyber-physical systems and Concept of Operations. This will include emulation of known exploit vectors as well as artificial and machine learning-based approaches to automatically find unknown vulnerabilities. The project will also intentionally increase the research capacity at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to strengthen the Navy’s future workforce. Work will be performed in Benedict College, Columbia, South Carolina (50%); Integer Technologies LLC, Columbia, South Carolina (40%); Integer Technologies LLC, Silver Spring, Maryland (8%); and NineFX, Columbia, South Carolina (2%). Work is expected to be completed in March 2027. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $7,885,122. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,885,122 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under (N00014-23-S-B00)1 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001424C1309).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $181,888,089 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,732,764,209. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 34 full rate production ACV personnel variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and cyclic maintenance. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $181,888,089 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

TRX Systems, Greenbelt, Maryland, was awarded a $9,932,153 firm-fixed-price contract for Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Systems Generation II Line Replaceable Units and associated support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Greenbelt, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2010 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,932,153 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-F-0027).

BlackSky Geospatial Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $23,689,059 ceiling contract award for Global Moving Target Engagement. This contract will provide research and development around Global Moving Target Engagement. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $3,538,098 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicle Directorate, Integrated Experiments and Evaluation Contracting Branch, Kirkland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-0001).

Intellect Solutions LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $15,612,466 cost-plus-fixed fee task order for support in the analysis, design, development, deployment and maintenance of Information Technology services and networks. This task order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $80,167,670. Work will be performed at the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2024 working capital fund (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 was obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The task order was competitively procured with five offers received via Navy SeaPort. NRL, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N0017819D7864, N0017324F3003).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $7,906,430 modification (P00012) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0315) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This modification exercises an option to provide continued unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, for an additional nine months, in support of the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental US (80%) and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds for $7,906,430 will be obligated at the time of award, $7,906,430 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Potomac Healthcare Solutions LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (FA4890-24-D-0001); Laredo Technical Services Inc., San Antonio, Texas (FA4890-24-D-0002); T3i Inc., Imperial Beach, California (FA4890-24-D-0003); Reef Systems Corp., Cary, North Carolina (FA4890-24-D-0004); LMR Technical Group LLC, Dallas, Texas (FA4890-24-D-0005); and Bering Straits Information Technology LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4890-24-D-0006), have been awarded a combined, not-to-exceed $988,000,000, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Combat Command Directorate of Operations. This contract provides for human performance services, supporting multiple customers and locations across the Air Force and Department of Defense. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,000 ($1,000 per awardee) are being obligated at time of award. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $178,426,383 modification (P00888) to contract W15QKN-17-9-5555 for Phase 3 of the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $52,680,570 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 29, 2024)

C&S Services Inc., Ewa Beach, Hawaii (N32253-24-D-0100); Confluence Corp., doing business as Regal Service Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N32253-24-D-0200); Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N32253-24-D-0300); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N32253-24-D-0400); Marisco Ltd., Kapolei, Hawaii (N32253-24-D-0500); Propulsion Controls Engineering, Aiea, Hawaii (N32253-24-D-0600); Pacific Shipyards International LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (N32253-24-D-0700); and QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N32253-24-D-0800), were awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contracts with an estimated combined value of $104,763,392 for the repair, maintenance, and alteration of U.S. government waterborne vessels and surface ships visiting or homeported in Hawaii and to procure any materials in support of these activities. Each awardee was awarded $2,500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) using fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding for a total amount of $20,000 that will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $226,212,877. Work will be performed in Hawaii and is expected to be completed by March 2029. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2034. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with eight offers received. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 22, 2024)

SecuriGence LLC, Leesburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $40,808,165 modification (P00031) to previously awarded task order HR001121F0006 for information technology multi-network support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $334,107,688 from $293,299,522. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 2024. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $21,201,011 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.