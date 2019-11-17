Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that provides food and shelter for the homeless population in the area. The center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Among the items to be discussed at the Nov. 20 meeting: an update on the WARM program, which began at the beginning of the month; a presentation from JobSource Re-Entry program; a Complete Count St. Mary’s update; a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office food drive from 8 am to noon Nov. 23 at Weis market in Lexington Park; and the Christmas Caring program.

The group’s last meeting of the year will be at 12:15 pm Wednesday, December 18.