Homeless Resource Outreach Week Nov. 2-6

The St. Mary’s County Homelessness Board will conduct community outreach during the week of November 2-6. Three Oaks Center is helping to publicize the Community Resource Days.

Assistance will be offered on the following dates:

Monday, November 2, from 9 am to noon at the Lexington Park Library on Shangri-La Drive

from 9 am to noon at the Lexington Park Library on Shangri-La Drive Wednesday, November 4, from 10 am to noon at the Charlotte Hall Library at routes 5 and 6.

from 10 am to noon at the Charlotte Hall Library at routes 5 and 6. Wednesday, November 4, from 1 to 3 pm at the Charlotte Hall Market area on Route 5.

from 1 to 3 pm at the Charlotte Hall Market area on Route 5. Thursday, November 5, from 9 am to noon at the Church of the Ascension parking lot and the A&E Hotel and Canopy Liquors area in Lexington Park

Pop-up times and locations will be decided by outreach teams.

Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that provides food and shelter for the homeless population in the area. The center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Phone:

Emergency Services/SOAR Program 301-863-9535 Ext. 103

Supportive Housing/Veterans Services 301-863-9535 Ext. 104

Administrative Office 301-863-7361

Email: threeoaks@threeoakscenter.org