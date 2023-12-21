Holiday Schedule for County Offices

In observance of the upcoming holidays, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023; Tuesday, December 26, 2023; and Monday, January 1, 2024. Program/location specific hours and exclusions are outlined below.

Public Schools

All St. Mary’s County public schools and offices will be closed through Monday, January 1, 2024. All schools and offices will reopen Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Health Department

The St. Mary’s County Health Department main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices will be closed on:

Monday, December 25, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Monday, January 1, 2024

Visit smchd.org for more information on SMCHD locations and services.