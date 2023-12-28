Historical Society to Take Winter Break

Tudor Hall and the St. Mary’s County Historical Society will close December 15 for an annual winter break.

Activities will resume February 14, 2024.

The Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum located at 41625 Courthouse Drive in historic Leonardtown. The 18th century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

Much of the materials available through the Historical Society are digitized and accessible here.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.