Historical Society Dinner Set Nov. 3

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society’s 2023 fall dinner is approaching. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 3, at Olde Breton Inn.

Longtime member Eve Love who, along with her husband John Cook, are editors of the book, “Before The Base.” It is the story of Cedar Point and surrounding communities before the US Navy took over.

John and Eve examined the records at the National Archives regarding the process for the development of Naval Air Station Patuxent River in 1942. The archives collection held descriptive appraisals and documentary photographs of the buildings and property that comprised the farms, homes, businesses, and communities for the condemnation process. These appraisals and photographs were organized and prepared for publication by John and Eve.

Registration will be required before October 29 at midnight. RSVP here.

Olde Breton Inn is at 21890 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown.

Headquartered in historic Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, the Historical Society is open Wednesdays through Friday from 11am to 4pm and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.