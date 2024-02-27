Historic Preservation Award Nominations Open

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its Historic Preservation Awards. The deadline to submit nominations is 5pm March 25.

Established in 1999, these awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence in the field of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County. Recipients will be awarded in three categories:

Preservation Project Award

Recognizes excellence in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings, interpretation of architectural features in new construction, and reuse of historic structures.

Preservation Service Award

Recognizes outstanding achievement in and support for furthering the aims of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County, including education, research, development, planning advocacy, and community leadership.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Recognizes those who have dedicated many years to historic preservation and made an impact to preservation efforts in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission encourages the public to nominate individuals or groups for projects that represent excellence in historic preservation. Nominations must recognize individuals/projects from January to December 2023.

Download the nomination form here.

Awards will be presented in May 2024.

The Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum located at 41625 Courthouse Drive in historic Leonardtown. The 18th century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

Much of the materials available through the Historical Society are digitized and accessible here.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.