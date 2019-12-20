Hill, Bogie Honored for Saving MetCom Employee

Amanda Hill and Charlie Bogie of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission were honored recently for saving the life of a fellow MetCom employee.

On October 31, 2019, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis during the 32nd annual meeting of the Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT), the chairman of the Board of Trustees, John Miller, presented the Life Saver’s Award to Ms. Hill and Mr. Bogie.

This prestigious award is presented to a person or persons directly responsible for saving a human life.

The LGIT Risk Management Committee is responsible for evaluating award nominees, and there must be clear evidence to demonstrate that imminent danger existed and that a human life would have been lost if action had not taken place. The act must go above and beyond the regular duties required by the award nominee’s occupation.

According to George Erichsen, MetCom’s executive director, “It was an honor to be present and witness the standing ovation of hundreds of attendees and we, here at MetCom, are extremely proud of both Amanda and Charlie for their quick thinking and exceptional performance in saving the life of a fellow employee.”

