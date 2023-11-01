Help Paint a Mural at Lex Park Health Hub

St. Mary’s County community members are invited to a public mural painting day on November 4 at the Lexington Park Health Hub.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, and PNC Bank, will host the event at 21625 Great Mills Road.

From noon to 4pm, participants will help paint a mural on the outside of the Health Hub building, creating a beautiful visual for the community. The event is open to residents of all ages and skill levels. All supplies will be provided.

Th event will also feature community resources, a Bay District Volunteer Fire Department firetruck, and activities for children.

“Painting murals together is such a wonderful way for our community to welcome the hub and recognize the importance of the services associated with it. This initiative reflects the spirit of partnership that has made the hub possible,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We are grateful to our community partners for this fun activity supporting health and wellness.”

In case of inclement weather, rain dates for the event are November 5 or 12. If a rain date is necessary, information will be shared on the health department’s social media channels.