Hearing Set Jan. 4 on New Uses of Solar

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9 am Tuesday, January 4, to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend the comprehensive zoning ordinance for two new uses of solar — major and minor.

The hearing will be held in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The proposed ordinance can be viewed here.

Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in person or via teleconference, email, written correspondence, or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Call: 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the hearing

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

US Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 pm January 11

Citizens may listen to the hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

All submissions will be considered by the commissioners at the public hearing and/or seven days following the hearing.