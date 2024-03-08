Health Hub Is Lex Park Rotary’s Signature Project

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 8, 2024

(Facebook Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County Health Department)

Rotary Club of Lexington Park has selected the St. Mary’s County Health Hub as its “Signature Project.”

A grant of $50,000 to the St. Mary’s County Health Department will expand outreach so more community members know about the Health Hub’s mental health services and other programs. The health department also will train Rotary Club volunteers as ambassadors to promote awareness of mental health resources in workplaces and community settings.

The Health Hub offers walk-in evaluations of mental health and addiction, crisis counseling, primary care medical services, and many additional community services that address the non-medical parts of people’s lives affecting their health. The Health Hub team helps get people connected to services in the community that they may need.

“Our health department team appreciates this partnership with Rotary Club of Lexington Park to advance mental health in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “The funding support and Rotarian ambassador initiative will help many of our community members get connected to the health and wellness services of the Health Hub.”

“The esteemed Rotary Club of Lexington Park is truly honored to announce our partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department. In our collective commitment to community well-being, we are proud to stand side by side with this vital organization. Together, we will strive to break down barriers, foster understanding, and champion mental health initiatives that make a lasting impact. This collaboration symbolizes our shared dedication to building a stronger, healthier community for all. Let us embark on this journey with enthusiasm, compassion, and the firm belief that through unity, we can create positive change in the lives of those struggling with mental health challenges within our local community. Eager to see the success that lies ahead for our community,” said Wanda Smith, president of the club.