October 26, 2020

Halloween @ St. Mary’s Square

Free Halloween Celebration at St. Mary’s Square — October 31, 2020, 1-4 pm — 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD.

 

Contact GreatMillsBusinessAssociation@gmail.com for more information.

