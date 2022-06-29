Greenwell Offers Programs for Veterans

The Greenwell Foundation in Hollywood currently offers four programs for veterans: Horse Connection, Trail Rides, Kayaking, and Charter Boat Fishing.

Horse Connection allows participants to focus on connecting with the horse on the ground. Whether they are brushing the horse, learning the anatomy of the horse, or completing an obstacle course in the ring, the foundation is confident its instructors can help veterans feel connected with the friendly horses.

Those who want to experience the beauty of Greenwell while on the back of one of the horses should join the Trail Rides program. No previous experience is needed.

Join one of the foundation’s certified kayak instructors and spend some time in a kayak. Paddling through the Patuxent River is always a fun time. Each kayaking session will be structured around the participants to ensure participation by all. No previous kayaking experience is needed.

For those who enjoy fishing and being on the water, the Charter Boat Fishing program might be just what you need. Join the staff and other veterans on a charter boat. Lunch from Mission BBQ will be supplied for those who attend.

Since fall 2021, the Greenwell Foundation has been offering charter boat fishing trips in partnership with the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The foundation has made visits to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home during COVID, where the mini horses and ponies brought joy, laughter, and nostalgia to hundreds of residents and staff members.

The activities and trail rides for veterans and active military are offered free of charge, underwritten through the generosity of the community. Weekend programs for veterans open up opportunities for more to participate.

Call 301-373-9775 for more information.