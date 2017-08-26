Great Mills Pool to Close Two Days

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 26, 2017

Because of seasonal maintenance, the Great Mills Swimming Pool will close for two days beginning at 6 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30. The pool will re-open for normal operation on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 am.

The pool also will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 17, to allow workers to install the air-supported dome. The pool will re-open for normal operating hours on Monday, Sept. 18.

For more information, call the pool at 301-866-6560.

Great Mills Swimming Pool provides opportunities for recreation, therapeutic, instruction, and competitive swimming for all ages. The 25 yard x 25 meter pool includes six lanes and has a “zero depth” entry for maximum accessibility. The pool is covered with an air-inflated bubble from September until May to allow year-round usage. The facility bathhouses include showers, lockers, restrooms, and a lifeguard room.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700