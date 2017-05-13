Great Mills Pool to Close for Maintenance

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 13, 2017

The spring season is a time of transition from the cold winter months to days of warm, sunny days. As summer rapidly approaches, the Great Mills Swimming Pool is also transitioning in preparation for the summer season.

This transition will force the pool to be closed for seasonal maintenance, beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 26, 2017. The pool reopens Saturday, May 27, for normal operating hours to kick off the summer season.

During the closure, the pool’s air supported “bubble” structure will be removed, transforming the pool into an outdoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur during this time.

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks regrets any inconvenience the temporary closure of the pool may cause. For more information, please contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool at 301-866-6650. The pool is located at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, Maryland.

For information on activities and programs at the Great Mills Swimming Pool, visit the Department of Recreation and Parks website here.

Great Mills Pool offers an opportunity for St. Mary’s County residents and visitors to enjoy recreation, therapeutic, instruction, and competitive swimming for all ages.

The 25-yard-by-25-meter pool has six lanes and has a “zero depth” entry for maximum accessibility. That entry is ramp-style and convenient for children and adults who have a difficult time with ladders. The pool is covered with an air-inflated bubble from September until May to allow year-round usage. The facility bathhouses include showers, lockers, restrooms and a lifeguard room.

If there is a storm, the pool closes if lightning is observed, whether the bubble is over the pool or not. Swimmers are asked to leave the water immediately. The pool then stays closed for 30 minutes after the last lightning strike is seen or thunder is heard.

The pool is a venue for lifeguard training, swimming lessons, therapeutic rehabilitation, and much more.

