Great Mills Pool Bubble to Be Replaced

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 2, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Work is about to start to replace the inflatable pool bubble at the Great Mills Swimming Pool. The bubble provides protection for the pool during the colder months of the year, allowing the pool to be open-air in the summer and function as an indoor pool the rest of the year.

St. Mary’s County Department of Parks and Recreation crews will start the replacement project the week of March 5, and it is expected to be completed by Friday, March 16. The crews will completely replace the inflatable bubble structure, plus the doors and air handling units that support the structure. New LED lights will also be installed to enhance visibility inside the replacement structure.

The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed to the public during construction. While the dates for the project should encompass all of the work, there are always possibilities of weather or construction delays, so the dates are considered tentative.

For more information about the pool bubble project, call the St. Mary’s County Department Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700