GM Pool to Host End-of-Season Swim Bash

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 30, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Great Mills pool will celebrate with an end-of-the-season swim bash, and the entire community is invited.

The Great Mills pool is located at 2100 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, and the swim bash will be held from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Participants will enjoy free music and free scuba lessons, and all are welcome to purchase refreshments from Kona Ice and a local food truck vendor.

Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for youth (17 and younger), and $4 for seniors ages 60 and older and include access to the pool.

Also note, the pool will be closed for seasonal maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, through Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. During that time, the pool’s air-supported dome structure will be installed, making the pool an indoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur while the pool is closed.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, May 10, the pool will be open 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 pm Sunday.

For more information, please call the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560. For information on activities and programs at the pool, visit the St. Mary’s County website.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700