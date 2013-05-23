Gloves Come Off: Where in the World? Heats Up
This week displays the fifth offering in the Where in the World? contest jointly sponsored by JefClarkArt and The Lexington Park Leader.
The semi-monthly contest proffers photographs of scenes, objects or images readily available to all participants and Leader readers, nothing from inside Lenin’s Tomb, for example. But nevertheless, images that are not necessarily instantly identifiable. A little thought and pondering is required to be certain that you know what you are seeing.
Most scenes posted are in or at least near St. Mary’s County, but to keep things interesting, some of them may be from up the road a little: for example, the April 26 photo was taken at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The May 10 version of Where in the World? marked a decided turn toward a more difficult phase of the contest. It elicited some 14 guesses, many of them quite clever, but there was one winner who claims not only fame and glory, but also a prize!
Mr. Joe Feuer, a LexLeader reader from Washington will shortly receive a small package sent from the archives of JefClarkArt; this is his due following correct identification of the last photo as a close-up of the Kalmar Nyckle, which is the official Tall Ship of the State of Delaware. The ship was anchored in Solomons Island last summer when the photo was taken; it had been in Baltimore as part of the War of 1812 commemorations. John F. and Marybeth Paterson were very close in their guesses, but the prize goes to Joe. Congrats.
It should be noted that all of the photographs used in Where in the World? can be viewed via the JefClarkArt website and the Flickr Photostream seen there.
There will be a prize awarded for this week’s installment of the contest—assuming that one of you is clever enough to nail the correct answer to the burning question: Where in the World Is That?
St. Mary’s County. And I am still waiting for my prize from the previous contest! It will be hung in a most conspicuous place!
The farm in St. Mary’s County that has zebra and horses.
Bubby Knott’s Farm on Highway to Heaven Lane off of Flat Iron Rd, Great Mills, MD St. Mary’s County..
The farm with the zebras and the Christmas lights!!
Well, I was going to say the farm with the zebras, but I’d like to think this is located in the south of France. You just finished a great lunch, decided to take a drive and then whoa, a covered bridge, just like Bubby Knott’s Farm!
At first I thought it was a covered bridge in Patrick County, VA, but the lights are a dead giveaway. It’s the zebra farm!
Never find that light in Texas. I say Vermont
Zebra farm, Great Mills
a barn on the way to chaptico.
I think it’s the Sotterley Barn.
Outside of Lancaster, PA
It is in County Cork, Ireland. Been to that exact spot!
Wherever it is, I think JefClark is the best photographer in St. Mary’s County and the Greater Corcoran Street Area!!
Bubba Knott’s farm?
Wonderful photograph. I think it is in Potomac Park
Great photo. Is it in Harpers Ferry, WV
Have no idea but intrigued enough to go there someday.