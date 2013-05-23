Gloves Come Off: Where in the World? Heats Up

Posted by Publisher on Thursday, May 23, 2013 · 17 Comments

Posted by JefClarkArt

Choose Local

This week displays the fifth offering in the Where in the World? contest jointly sponsored by JefClarkArt and The Lexington Park Leader.

The semi-monthly contest proffers photographs of scenes, objects or images readily available to all participants and Leader readers, nothing from inside Lenin’s Tomb, for example. But nevertheless, images that are not necessarily instantly identifiable. A little thought and pondering is required to be certain that you know what you are seeing.

Most scenes posted are in or at least near St. Mary’s County, but to keep things interesting, some of them may be from up the road a little: for example, the April 26 photo was taken at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The May 10 version of Where in the World? marked a decided turn toward a more difficult phase of the contest. It elicited some 14 guesses, many of them quite clever, but there was one winner who claims not only fame and glory, but also a prize!

Mr. Joe Feuer, a LexLeader reader from Washington will shortly receive a small package sent from the archives of JefClarkArt; this is his due following correct identification of the last photo as a close-up of the Kalmar Nyckle, which is the official Tall Ship of the State of Delaware. The ship was anchored in Solomons Island last summer when the photo was taken; it had been in Baltimore as part of the War of 1812 commemorations. John F. and Marybeth Paterson were very close in their guesses, but the prize goes to Joe. Congrats.

It should be noted that all of the photographs used in Where in the World? can be viewed and of course purchased via the JefClarkArt website and the Flickr Photostream seen there. A number of the photographs are available as postcards and note cards with envelopes.

There will be a prize awarded for this week’s installment of the contest—assuming that one of you is clever enough to nail the correct answer to the burning question: Where in the World Is That?