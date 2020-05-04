Gilday: MQ-4 Triton Capabilities a Game-Changer

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, May 4, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

In January, the US Navy’s newest surveillance aircraft, the MQ-4C Triton, embarked on its first deployment in Guam. Chief of Naval Operations ADM Michael Gilday praised the Triton during recent testimony before a Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee, reports Seapower Magazine. Two MQ-4Cs have been in place since Jan. 26 to fly missions in support of the US 7th Fleet. “The capabilities that the MQ-4 brings are game-changing in terms of long-range ISR at altitude, with sensors that we haven’t had supporting the fleet before,” the admiral said. “We’re still committed” to the Triton.

The Pentagon is moving money from 19 construction projects to pay for construction projects stateside that had been delayed because funding was reallocated to President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico, reports The Hill.

Russia warns the US that any use of the US Navy’s new low-yield nuclear weapons would provoke a heavy response, reports UPI News. The warning follows an announcement by the Pentagon in February that the Navy had deployed the first W76-2 low-yield submarine-launched nuclear warheads.

The General Services Administration, the biggest adopter of telework in the federal government, has recently seen its workplace culture pay off in unique ways, reports Federal News Network, such as reducing the need for office space and hiring in-demand tech talent that might not otherwise work for the federal government.

COVID-19 cases among military members continue to grow as the Defense Department begins to study asymptomatic transmission, reports Military Times.

Army thermal sensors are now being used to check people’s temperature at the Pentagon, Breaking Defense reports. The system was first deployed at Fort Belvoir. Further deployments are planned around the DC area, at Army training centers, and US Army North HQ in Houston.

The British Royal Navy will carry out trials of underwater gliders capable of rapidly sending vital information aiding submarine hunting operations in the North Atlantic region, reports Naval Technology.

North and South Korea exchanged gunfire Sunday near one of South Korea’s guard posts inside the demilitarized zone that separates the countries, reports The Washington Post. CNN reports that the shots fired were “accidental.”

North Korea leader Kim Jung Un resurfaced in public on Friday, reports The New York Times, controverting weeks of rumors and unconfirmed news reports that he was in grave danger after undergoing heart surgery.

US 6th Fleet conducted a bilateral naval anti-submarine warfare exercise May 1 with the United Kingdom , above the Arctic Circle, reports dvidshub.net. Four ships from two nations, a US submarine, and a US P-8A Poseidon worked in the Norwegian Sea to conduct training in the challenging Arctic conditions.

The Army’s top leaders are defending their decision to bring 1,000 cadets back to West Point for graduation, where President Donald Trump is slated to speak, reports The Associated Press, saying that despite the coronavirus risk students would have had to return anyway to prepare for their next duty assignment. The Army will test all cadets returning for the ceremony, reports Army Times.

US Naval Academy officials say they have a plan that will allow the Class of 2020 to graduate over a 10-day span in five cohorts of about 210 midshipmen each. reports Navy Times.

Amanda Foor has joined the NAS Patuxent River Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team as the Civilian Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, reports The Tester. “I was only at work in this position for four days before everyone had to telework,” she said. Ms. Foor will also serve in that position at Naval Support Activity Dahlgren, VA.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is looking for board members, reports The Baynet. The museum seeks a diverse board, with backgrounds in retail, small business, law, management, publicity, etc., not just engineering and aviation experience.

A US Navy program to upgrade the avionics of C/KC-130T Hercules logistics support and aerial refueling aircraft completed a crucial developmental test and evaluation event in April, reports The Baynet, thanks to the program team who overcame challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contracts:

Sustainable Design Consortium Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (W911SA-20-D-2008); AC Lopez Construction Inc., Oceanside, California (W911SA-20-D-2009); MIK Construction Inc., Whittier, California (W911SA-20-D-2010); Souza Construction Inc., Farmersville, California (W911SA-20-D-2011); and Site Work Solutions, Denver, Colorado (W911SA-20-D-2012), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all parts, labor, tools, equipment, materials, transportation and supervision necessary to perform design-build projects for the 63rd Readiness Division, Mountain View, California. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

IBM, Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $18,825,414 modification (2T0128) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-0010 for information technology services and support on behalf of the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; other procurement (Army) funds; and research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $18,825,414 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $795,116,483 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for detail design and construction (DD&C) of the FFG(X) class of guided-missile frigates, with additional firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement line items. The contract with options will provide for the delivery of up to 10 FFG(X) ships, post-delivery availability support, engineering and class services, crew familiarization, training equipment and provisioned item orders. If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of this contract will be $5,576,105,441. Work will be performed at multiple locations, including Marinette, Wisconsin (52%); Boston, Massachusetts (10%); Crozet, Virginia (8%); New Orleans, Louisiana (7%); New York, New York (6%); Washington, DC (6%), Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (3%), Prussia, Pennsylvania (3%), Minneapolis, Minnesota (2%); Cincinnati, Ohio (1%); Atlanta, Georgia (1%); and Chicago, Illinois (1%). The base contract includes the DD&C of the first FFG(X) ship and separately priced options for nine additional ships. The FFG(X) will have multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and electronic warfare and information operations. FFG(X) represents the evolution of the Navy’s small surface combatant, with increased lethality, survivability and improved capability to support the National Defense Strategy across the full range of military operations in the current security environment. Work is expected to be complete by May 2035, if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $795,116,483 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and four offers were received. The Navy conducted this competition using a tradeoff process to determine the proposal representing the best value, based on the evaluation of non-price factors in conjunction with price. The Navy made the best value determination by considering the relative importance of evaluation factors as set forth in the solicitation, where the non-price factors of design and design maturity and objective performance (to achieve warfighting capability) were approximately equal and each more important than remaining factors. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2300).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $129,189,887 modification to a firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-19-F-2512 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification procures the kits required for modification and retrofit activities of delivered Air Force and government of Norway F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (85%); Fort Worth, Texas (14%); and Baltimore, Maryland (1%). Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $107,814,159; and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participant funds in the amount of $21,375,728 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($107,814,159; 83%); and non-DOD participants ($21,375,728; 17%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded $84,046,650 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide technical and program support for the Naval Information Forces Command, Command Information Office directorate in Suffolk, Virginia. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia, and includes strategic planning and program management support; information environment readiness support; information warfare enterprise support; information technology service management support; cybersecurity and information assurance support; and information technology portfolio management support for the Naval Networking Environment strategy. Work is expected to be complete by August 2025. If the option is exercised, the ordering period will be complete by February 2026. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulations 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total ceiling value to $92,900,000. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0012).

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $67,703,608 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for annual custodial services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown, and Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). All work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (50%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (37%); and Yorktown, Virginia (13%). The work to be performed provides for annual custodial services such as the management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor and transportation services necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms and other types of rooms at the NAS Oceana, NWS Yorktown, NNSY and their outlying clinics in the Hampton Roads area. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $13,109,319 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as a sole-source AbilityOne requirement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0046).

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $27,488,581 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services in support of combined tactical training range systems and equipment. This contract includes an option, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $36,698,171. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (30%); Havelock, North Carolina (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (14%); Yuma, Arizona (14%); Altoona, Florida (5%); Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Key West, Florida (4%); Manns Harbor, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3%); El Centro, California (2%); Miramar, California (2%); and Lemoore, California (1%). Work is expected to be complete by August 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,627,486 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), and only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N64267-20-C-0058).

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $16,258,620 firm-fixed-price contract for the acquisition of 159 components consisting of nine line items in support of the Navy electronic consolidated automated support system. All work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by May 2022. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,258,620 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive, sole-source requirement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, and one offer was received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00393-20-C-P023).

Tetra Tech Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded $8,189,176 to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-award fee task order modification WE13 for the Site 1 Regional Groundwater-Drilling and Sampling Program at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bethpage, New York. After award of this modification, the total cumulative task order value will be $20,724,268. Work will be performed in Bethpage. The work provides for complete specific environmental restoration activities related to the ongoing investigation of contaminated groundwater originating from the former NWIRP and Northrop Grumman facilities located in Bethpage. It also provides additional groundwater sampling and monitoring to assess plume movement and concentration changes to ensure compliance with environmental agency requirements. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022, and the term of the task order is not to exceed 24 months. Fiscal 2020 environmental restoration (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,189,176 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-16-D-6008).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for commercial shelters. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE1C1-18-R-0003), and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. Location of performance is Virginia, with an April 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-1259).

MCR Federal LLC, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $24,997,206 firm-fixed-price contract to deliver a software development and information technology operations environment to support Space Command and Control Division under the Cross Mission and Ground Communications Enterprise Corps. This contract award provides support for the creation and implementation of the development operations goal of increasing the velocity of software delivery. Work will be performed in in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $24,997,206. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $750,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-20-F-0002).

Raytheon Technologies, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $7,369,100 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00087) to contract FA8730-18-F-0136 for Air Operations Center (AOC) weapon system (WS) long-term modification and sustainment. The contractor shall provide the program management, integration, test, systems engineering, training and other related modification activities to ensure the AOC WS remains interoperable and supportable through the development and integration of new capabilities and upgrades. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative value of the contract is $653,986,234. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Core One Solutions LLC, Sterling, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0002); Crisis Response Co. LLC, Keller, Texas (H92400-20-D-0003); Consulting Services Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0004); D3 Air & Space Operations Inc., St. Augustine, Florida (H92400-20-D-0005); Defense Acquisition Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (H92400-20-D-0006); EnGenius, Huntsville, Alabama (H92400-20-D-0007); Firebird AST, Arlington, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0008); Federal Information Systems Inc., San Antonio, Texas (H92400-20-D-0009); FITT Scientific LCC, Colonial Heights, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0010); Gemini Industries Inc., Burlington, Massachusetts (H92400-20-D-0011); Global Dimensions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0012); Geo Owl LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0013); Iron EagleX, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0014); INTEROP-ISHPI JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0015); ITELITRAC Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0016); Infinity Technology LLC, McLean, Virginia (H9240-020-D-0017); K2 Solutions Inc., Southern Pines, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0018); Legion Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0019); Lukos LCC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0020); METIS Celestar JV LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0021); MHM Innovations Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0022); Nisga’a Tek LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0023); OSCAR DEUCE LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0024); Prescient Edge Corp., McLean, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0025); ProCleared LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0026); Preting LLC, Springfield, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0027); Quiet Professionals, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0028); R3 Strategic Support Group Inc., Coronado, California (H92400-20-D-0029); The Red Gate Group Ltd., Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0030); R&K Enterprise Solutions Inc., Newport News, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0031); RMGS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0032); Special Applications Group, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0033); SOLUTE Inc., San Diego, California (H92400-20-D-0034); Systems Plus Inc., Rockville, Maryland (H92400-20-D-0035); Spathe Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0036); Strategic Solutions Unlimited Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0037); Streamline Defense LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0038); T3i Inc., Imperial Beach, California (H92400-20-D-0039); TriDcor JV LLC, Wesley Chapel, Florida (H92400-20-D-0040); Tyoneck Global Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (H92400-20-D-0041); Threat Tec LLC, Hampton, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0042); Universal Strategy Group Inc., Franklin, Tennessee (H92400-20-D-0043); Vistra Communications LLC, Lutz, Florida (H92400-20-D-0044); VxL Enterprise LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0045); Walsingham Group Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0046); and Webworld Technologies Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0047), were awarded 46 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth $950,000,000 maximum for Special Operations Forces core support services in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) enterprise requirements in the US and globally. Contracted subject matter expertise and knowledge-based services will support education, training, engineering, technical, professional, administrative, management support, program management and other requirements. Funding shall be provided on a delivery order basis. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be used to satisfy a $2,500 contract minimum guarantee. The contracts were awarded competitively using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $123,526,724 modification (P00001) to previously awarded, fixed-price, incentive-firm-target contract N00019-19-C-0011. This modification procures the necessary hardware, systems engineering, technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system onto aircraft for the Navy, Army, Air Force and the governments of Norway and New Zealand. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34%); Goleta, California (30%); Longmont, Colorado (11%); Blacksburg, Virginia (6%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (3%); Boulder, Colorado (3%); Carlsbad, California (2%); Apopka, Florida (1%); and various locations within the continental US (10%). Weapon replaceable assemblies hardware procurements are as follows: 418 Advanced Threat Warning (ATW) sensors, 272 High Capacity Cards (HCCs), 160 Personal Computer Memory Card International Association (PCMCIA) cards, 64 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs), 64 GLTA shipping containers, 53 -2103 signal, 48 Control Indicator Unit Replaceable (CIURs), 14 Smart Connector Assemblies (SCAs) and six Multi-Role Electro-Optical End-to-End Test Sets (MEONs) for the Navy; 156 HCCs, 138 ATW sensors, 23 CIURs and 23 -2103 signal for the Army; 64 PCMCIA cards and 45 ATW sensors for the Air Force; six GLTAs, six GLTA shipping containers, six SCAs and four HCCs for the government of Norway; and 30 Infrared Missile Warning Sensors, five GLTAs, five GLTA shipping containers, five SCAs, three HCCs, two CIURs and two MEONs for the government of New Zealand. Work is expected to be complete by July 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $76,228,341; fiscal 2020 procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,926,699; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,802,286; fiscal 2019 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $3,418,527; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $410,223; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $25,262,278; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $3,184,415; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,293,955 will be obligated will be obligated at time of award, $3,184,415 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($82,625,265; 67%); Army ($25,262,278; 20%); Air Force (6,345,226; 5%); the government of New Zealand ($6,338,009; 5%); and the government of Norway ($2,955,946; 2%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $27,430,321 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-4101 to exercise options to procure integrated bridge and navigation systems for the DDG-51 (guided missile destroyer) New Construction Ship Program and DDG-51 Midlife Modernization Program with physical throttles kits and engineering services. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia. The integrated bridge and navigation system is a hull, mechanical and electrical upgrade. It is part of the comprehensive plan to modernize the DDG-51 class to ensure the ships remain combat relevant and affordable throughout their life. Work is expected to be complete by August 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and 2019 and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,759,918 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Next Tier Concepts, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded an estimated $24,919,863 firm-fixed-price contract modification (HS0021-19-D-0132-P00005) and task order modification (HS0021-19-F-0115-P00003) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). These modifications extend performance for functions supporting the background investigation mission. Work will be performed in Boyers, Pennsylvania. This task order modification is funded with fiscal 2020 DCSA working capital funds with $15,045,937 obligated at time of award. The anticipated period of performance for the task order includes a three-month base period from May 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, plus two one-month option periods of August 2020 and September 2020. This requirement was synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website as a sole-source requirement on April 15, 2020. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services meet agency requirements. The justification and approval will be posted within 14 days of award. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

