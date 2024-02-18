Get Thee to the Wedding Expo at HSMC

(Historic St. Mary’s City photo)

Historic St. Mary’s City will host its annual Wedding Expo on Sunday, February 25. The expo will feature a selection of wedding professionals ready to help prospective brides or grooms find the perfect outfit, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, and much more.

Whether planning a formal black-tie affair or a casual ceremony, carefully selected experts are ready to offer their services to help create timeless and treasured memories.

Those interested in attending are invited to register online here or contact Porzia Purves at [email protected] or 301-994-4400.

The Wedding Expo is free for attendees who register by February 21, 2024, or the cost will be $5 per person at the door.

The event will be held at the State House on Historic St. Mary’s City grounds at 47418 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City.