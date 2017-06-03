Galeano Is Back As Men’s Soccer Coach

Tony Galeano has returned to his former position as head coach of the College of Southern Maryland men’s soccer team. Mr. Galeano was the men’s soccer coach from 2002 to 2011, and then coached women’s soccer in 2015.

His breaks from coaching have been a time for him to gain more knowledge and experience, all of which will be applied to his approach for the men’s team.

In 2011, Mr. Galeano had to leave the team because his day job had changed and being there for the soccer team became impossible. Still, CSM won the regional tournament that year, with the coaching staff and team that he had trained and the program he had started. Mr. Galeano said the winning season, despite his departure, is a testament to the kind of team work that is required for a successful sports program. No team is made up of one person, and setting a strong foundation is just as important as any one team member’s performance.

When the season officially begins in August, Mr. Galeano said he has a plan for a comprehensive program that will focus not just on the physical skills of the players, but on their character, as well.

“Athletics is a good way to get prepared for life,” he said. “We want to find good student athletes that are students first, athletes second. … We want the players who wear our jerseys to be seen as good role models and citizens.”

Mr. Galeano has worked for CSM in some capacity since he was 16, and now that he is 41, he feels he understands the mission of the college better than ever, as well as his part in it. He is currently the aquatics and community services coordinator.

Michelle Ruble, CSM’s executive director of student life and athletics, agreed that Mr. Galeano understands what the college is trying to accomplish.

“We are happy to have Tony back with CSM athletics as a head coach,” Ms. Ruble said. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the sport of soccer, the recruiting landscape of Southern Maryland and the complexity of being the head coach of a junior college sport.”

Ms. Ruble said Mr. Galeano understands the college’s desire to go beyond the classroom and build students’ character and sense of community, as well. “Working with students outside of the classroom is a priority of Tony’s and plays a large part in retention efforts on the team,” she said.

His breaks from coaching allowed him to take a step back and consider all angles of the athletics programs. His soccer teams were successful before – winning the conference in 2005, 2006 and 2008, and winning the regional championships in 2003, 2005, and 2006 – but he knows he can do more.

“I’ve spent the last few years learning and expanding my knowledge of the game,” he said. “I just want to get better than before, make it more well-rounded and help the students make sure they are better prepared for life. Soccer is a good vehicle to help them learn about life, and we get to help them to do that.”

Mr. Galeano’s assistant coaches are Rodney Fugitt and Simon French. Both have extensive backgrounds in coaching, both for CSM and all over the world.

For information on athletics at CSM, visit its website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.