Future of TJ Johnson Bridge Topic of Public Forums

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

As follow-up to United Bridge Partners’ presentation before the St. Mary’s County commissioners earlier this year, the company will hold public forums to hear from the community regarding the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

The private bridge operating company will discuss its plan to fund with 100% equity upfront, build on a three-year construction schedule, and operate a new bridge.

The company will hold meetings where it will present and provide two-minute timeslots for direct public comment and questions and offer a survey. The meetings will result in a report to be presented to the county commissioners.

The meetings will take place from 7 to 8pm at the following times and locations:

Thursday September 28 – Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD

Tuesday, October 3 – Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD

Thursday, October 5 – Leonardtown Library

23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD

United Bridge Partners funds, designs, builds, owns, and operates private toll bridges across the United States. Its mission is to creatively deliver and operate transportation infrastructure for communities. UBP is responsible for all long-term operations and maintenance, customer service, and tolling back office activities and integrates into the community by creating economic opportunities, opening a permanent local office and actively participating in local events.