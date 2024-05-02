Funds Available for Food, Shelter Programs

St. Mary’s County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Nation Shelter Board Program.

St. Mary’s has been chosen to receive $20,912.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board made up of representatives of state and local government agencies, local community organizations and service providers, and advocates for the homeless will determine how the funds awarded to St. Mary’s County are to be distributed amount the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an account system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

St. Mary’s County has distributed the emergency funds previously to various local community organizations and agencies which have provided food (pantry and meals), emergency shelter, rental and utility expenses.

A board planning meeting is scheduled for 1pm Wednesday, May 7, 2024, via Google Meets. Public and private voluntary agencies interested in applying should contact Larissa Dickens at 301-863-7361 or [email protected] for an application and for the meeting link.

All applications must be received by May 5, 2024, in order to be considered for funding.