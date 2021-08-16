From the Cap’n: Summer’s Waning

Posted by Jack Russell on Monday, August 16, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

The Interpretive Buoy System has the water temperature at 81 degrees F. and salinity at 13.3 Practical Salinity Units (PSU) at the Potomac location off Cornfield Harbor. A wealth of information is found within the different locations up and down the Bay.

The Chesapeake Bay blue crabs have been scarce the whole season, resulting in the highest prices that we have ever seen. Theories abound as to the cause but this is how Mother Nature works sometimes.

Pheromone communication: An interesting observation about blue crabs when “doubling up,” that is, a male picking up a female for mating purposes: I have a shedding float with running water at my dock and catch some doublers from the pilings. The pairs are mostly broken up when hauled ashore and both are put in the float. The males will almost immediately pick up the crab that he was romancing and continue to stroll around the float till she sheds.

With crabs scarce I take the Jimmies and fix them “Tangier style” for an evening snack. Jay Fleming Photography shares Janice Marshall’s Smith Island Stewed Jimmies recipe here.

Bottom fishing has been good in our area with decent catches of Spot, White Perch, and Atlantic Croaker.

Trolling is hot right now for Spanish Mackerel and Cobia .

VisitStMarys fishing report here.

Sea nettles — also known as jellyfish — are in the Chesapeake Bay year-round. They encase themselves by rolling up in a ball and remain dormant on the bottom of the Bay during the winter. During the spring, they break apart when salinity and temperatures rise and grow to adults.

They are bountiful in the lower Potomac right now. Remember to take a small can of condensed milk with you when you go fishing. Sea-nettle stingers flicked into the eye is no fun. The milk will neutralize them and make life bearable.

To learn about tours and trips into the Chesapeake, keep in touch with Fins + Claws on Facebook. Catch up on Messages from the Cap’n Member Page. Please visit Cap’n Jack’s lore and share with your social media sites. Or reach him here: arster694@gmail.com; 240-434-1385.

Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”