Free Civil Legal Help at Lex Park Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 1, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Maryland Legal Aid and St. Mary’s County Library presents Lawyer in the Library, a community lawyering project, September 29, noon – 2 pm.

Asistencia Legal de Marylandyla Biblioteca de St. Mary’s County Presentan

The Lawyer in the Library project provides FREE civil legal services in your community!

¡El proyecto Abogado en la Bibliotecabrinda servicios legales civiles GRATUITO Sensu comunidad!

The Lexington Park Library is hosting the Lawyer in the Library project. The library is located at 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD 20659.

One-on-one civil legal advice is available. No appointment is necessary. Assistance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Maryland Legal Aid attorneys and paralegals, law students, an volunteer attorneys will provide brief, one-on-one advice on a variety of civil legal issues including:

Bankruptcy

Child Custody & Support

Debt Collection

Expungements

Government Benefits

Foreclosure

Landlord/Tenant

Veterans’ Benefits

Wage Claim

For more information contact the Community Lawyering initiative at 443-452-2805 or visit https://www.mdlab.org/lawyer-in-the-library/

The library is located at 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD 20659.

Please bring all relevant documents to the event.

Favor de traer todos los documentos relevantes al evento.

Consejos Legales Civiles Individuales No es necesario tener una cita. Se atiende a las personas que reúnen los requisitosfinancieros por orden de llegada. Fecha: jueves el 29 de septiembre Hora: 12pm -2pm

Quiebra

Custodia y Manutención de Niños

Cobro de Deudas

Eliminación de Condenas deAntecedentes Penales

Beneficios del Gobierno

Ejecución Hipotecaria

Disputas Dueño/Inquilino•Beneficios para Veteranos

Reclamos Salariales