Free Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, July 24, 2023

(Centers for Disease Control photo via pexels.com)

Free back-to-school vaccination clinics will be held at the county’s two school-based health centers for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County.

The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and any related school forms. Marylanders can view and print their official vaccination records through MyIR, Maryland’s free immunization record portal. A Spanish speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed.

To make an appointment, click here or call 301-475-4330. Clinics will be held on the following dates and locations:

Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center

Saturday, August 12 (9am – noon)

Saturday, September 9 (9am – noon)

Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center

Tuesday, July 25 (3pm – 7pm)

Friday, July 28 (9am – noon)

Saturday, August 26 (9am – noon)

For more information about vaccination recommendations by age, visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department website or call the SMCHD health clinic at 301-475-4330.