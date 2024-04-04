For Hoyer, Top Vote Rating on Civil Rights Issues

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a score of 100% from The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, which recently released its Voting Record for the first session of the 118th Congress.

The Voting Record, which has been published every Congress since 1969, tracked nine House votes related to policing and criminal-legal reform, immigration, fair lending, voting rights, and economic justice in the 118th Congress thus far.

“From my longstanding work on voting rights to my continued efforts to promote equity in every part of American life, I was honored to receive this 100% rating from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “While I am proud that I earned that distinction and remain fully committed to my work to promote human and civil rights for all, I share the Leadership Conference’s frustration that this was one of the few first sessions of Congress in recent history in which both the House and Senate failed to pass meaningful civil rights legislation. I will continue working with whomever it takes to ensure that the same cannot be said about the second session of the 118th Congress.”

