Food Trucks Begin Airport Lunch Service

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will begin food truck lunch service, two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning March 10, 2020.

For more information about the growing aviation park at St. Mary’s airport, contact Ken Reed at S. Hunt Aero, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619; kreed@tqci.net. To learn more about S. Hunt Aero visit their Leader Member Page.