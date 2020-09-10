Focus Groups to Explore County Health Needs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 10, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership invites community members to participate in focus groups to identify local health needs as part of the Community Health Needs Assessment process.

Data collected will inform the development of an updated Community Health Improvement Plan for St. Mary’s County.

Focus groups will be held virtually via Google Meets throughout September and October – scheduled based on participant availability – and will last approximately 90 minutes. Questions are general and responses are based on personal experience. All participant information and responses will be confidential. This is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard and establish future health efforts in your community.

For more information, email the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

To participate, please complete the online interest form.

About Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and other key community partners launched the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership in April 2013 to serve as the local health improvement coalition for St. Mary’s County. The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is community-driven and community-based. It includes an expanding number of public and private partners working together to address the priority health needs for St. Mary’s County, as set by the community health improvement process.

Through action teams, Healthy St. Mary’s addresses the priority health areas.