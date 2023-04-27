Flora, Insects, & Birds, Oh My! DNR Photo Contest Is Here

Fiddleheads and Trees by Jack Turner, 2022 Fan Favorite Winner of the Maryland Natural Resource photo contest. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo)

The 20th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest will be opening soon​.

All winners will be featured in the department’s 2024 wall calendar and published in The Maryland Natural Resource m​agazine. All entries must be submitted online. Winners will be notified in September before the announcement is made on DNR’s website and social media outlets.

The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First-, second-, and third-place winners are selected for each seasonal category.

As this is a natural resources-focused contest, DNR offers the following subject matter subcategories within each season:

Birds

Insects

Flora

Recreation

Landscapes

Weather and Wonder

Wildlife

Find contest rules here.