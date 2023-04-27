Flora, Insects, & Birds, Oh My! DNR Photo Contest Is Here
Fiddleheads and Trees by Jack Turner, 2022 Fan Favorite Winner of the Maryland Natural Resource photo contest. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo)
The 20th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest will be opening soon.
All winners will be featured in the department’s 2024 wall calendar and published in The Maryland Natural Resource magazine. All entries must be submitted online. Winners will be notified in September before the announcement is made on DNR’s website and social media outlets.
The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First-, second-, and third-place winners are selected for each seasonal category.
As this is a natural resources-focused contest, DNR offers the following subject matter subcategories within each season:
- Birds
- Insects
- Flora
- Recreation
- Landscapes
- Weather and Wonder
- Wildlife
Find contest rules here.