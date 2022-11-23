Flat Iron’s Late Fall Auction Returns Dec. 7

Flat Iron Farm Southern Maryland Auction Company

LATE FALL CONTRACTOR SALE

December 7, 2022, starting at 8:30am

45840 Flat Iron Road, Great Mills, MD 20634

Proxibid.com, Equipmentfacts.com & live at site.

Consignments accepted up until December 6, 2022.

Thirty hydraulic excavators. Fifteen bulldozers. Three tri-axle Peterbilt and Mack dump trucks. Thirty construction support trucks. Three wheel loaders – Caterpillar, John Deere, and Komatsu.

2006 Peterbilt double frame. C-15 18 speed transmission. 290k miles with wet line. Big rears.

Ten new bumper pull dump & small equipment trailers.

55 ton Tolbert low boy trailer.

Ten skid steers, rubber tire and track. Three rubber tire back hoes.

Demo trailer 28 foot centerpoint suspension.

Brand new Takeuchi 2022 TB235-2 with factory warranty.

2016 CAT 324E

963C waste handler package 3rd valve sold with clearing rake on it. Low hours.

High percentage of absolute items in this auction.

Buyers Premium 10% in person, 12% on-line.

Contact information:

David Riggs

240-765-9180