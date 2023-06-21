Five Nights of Concerts by the River
The Chesapeake Orchestra and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland have announced the schedule for the 2023 River Concert Series. The dates are June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14, and July 21.
Now in its 25th season, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development will be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green. Grounds open at 5pm, concerts begin at 7pm. The concerts and parking are free and open to the public. There are on-site vendors who offer food and beverages for purchase.
Here’s the schedule:
June 23: Legends
N’Kenge, vocalist
Leonard Bernstein – On the Town
Stephen Sondheim arranged by William Thomas Mckinley – Nothings Gonna Hurt You & Joanna
Music selections from The American Trumpet CD with the Seattle Symphony
Jeffrey Silberschlag, Trumpet, soloist
Music of the great DIVAS of the Sixties and Seventies, including iconic songs of Whitney Houston, Dione Warwick, and Diana Ross
June 30: The Royal Treatment
Duke Ellington – Three Black Kings
Queen – The Best of Queen!
Prince – Greatest Hits
Copland – Fanfare for the Common Man
Copland – Rodeo
John Williams – Superman!
July 7: Direct from Italy: The Alba Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary Season
Thomas Pandolfi, pianist
G. Rossini – Overture to The Barber of Seville
G. Rossini – Overture to La Gazza Ladra
S. Rachmaninov – Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini
Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphony Nos. 6 “The Pastorale Symphony”
July 14: From Paris to Buenos Aires and back
José Cueto, violinist
Poulenc – Sinfonietta.
Milhaud – Concertino de printemps op 135
Piazzolla – Verano – (Summer)
from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Oblivion
Gershwin – An American in Paris
July 21: The Grandest Finale
Bernstein and GERSHWIN FOR THE WIN!
Melanie ASHKAR, vocalist
Steff SCCAGGARI, PIANO SOLOIST
Bernstein – West Side Story Suite
Bernstein – Songs
Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue