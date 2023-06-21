Five Nights of Concerts by the River

​The Chesapeake Orchestra and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland have announced the schedule for the 2023 River Concert Series. The dates are June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14, and July 21.

Now in its 25th season, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development will be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green. Grounds open at 5pm, concerts begin at 7pm. The concerts and parking are free and open to the public. There are on-site vendors who offer food and beverages for purchase.

Here’s the schedule:

​June 23: Legends

N’Kenge, vocalist

Leonard Bernstein – On the Town

Stephen Sondheim arranged by William Thomas Mckinley – Nothings Gonna Hurt You & Joanna

Music selections from The American Trumpet CD with the Seattle Symphony

Jeffrey Silberschlag, Trumpet, soloist

Music of the great DIVAS of the Sixties and Seventies, including iconic songs of Whitney Houston, Dione Warwick, and Diana Ross

June 30: The Royal Treatment

Duke Ellington – Three Black Kings

Queen – The Best of Queen!

Prince – Greatest Hits

Copland – Fanfare for the Common Man

Copland – Rodeo

John Williams – Superman!

July 7: Direct from Italy: The Alba Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary Season

Thomas Pandolfi, pianist

G. Rossini – Overture to The Barber of Seville

G. Rossini – Overture to La Gazza Ladra

S. Rachmaninov – Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphony Nos. 6 “The Pastorale Symphony”

July 14: From Paris to Buenos Aires and back

José Cueto, violinist

Poulenc – Sinfonietta.

Milhaud – Concertino de printemps op 135

Piazzolla – Verano – (Summer)

from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Oblivion

Gershwin – An American in Paris

July 21: The Grandest Finale

Bernstein and GERSHWIN FOR THE WIN!

Melanie ASHKAR, vocalist

Steff SCCAGGARI, PIANO SOLOIST

Bernstein – West Side Story Suite

Bernstein – Songs

Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue