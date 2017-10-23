Find Opportunities at Education Center

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center is planning an open house from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Attendees will be able to learn how the center can meet the needs of the community through university partnerships.

Meet program coordinators and learn about more than 80 graduate and undergraduate completion programs that can meet the needs of just about anyone interested in learning more.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center has partnerships with Bowie State University, Florida Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland University College, and Webster University.

Through those partnerships, the center is able to offer educational opportunities in business and management; criminal justice; cybersecurity; education certification, certificates, and leadership; electrical and mechanical engineering; flight testing; human resource development and management; logistics, contracting, procurement, and project management; nurse practitioner; and social work.

The center is located at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland. The open house will be held in Building II in Center Hall. Food and refreshments will be served. For information, call 301-737-2500 or visit the center’s website listed above.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center also offers conference space for groups from eight to 430 people in a central and easily accessible venue with plenty of parking. The spaces can be used for training and professional development, with a space to fit every need. The rooms include a computer with access to the Internet, LCD projector, and a screen, as well as a whiteboard and supplies. While the open house will focus on serving the needs of students, the SMHEC website can give you more information about the physical location of the center and how it can be used to fit your needs or the needs of your organization.

To learn more about the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, visit its Leader Member page.