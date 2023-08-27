Festivities & Fireworks in Leonardtown

(Photo courtesy of Town of Leonardtown)

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening, and invite visitors to join in the fun! This Friday, the town’s business community will be open Friday and will continue with the fun all weekend. It’s an arts and entertainment celebration September 1-3. On September 2, there will be live music at the Wharf with Phillip Michael Parsons followed by fireworks over the water.

Coming off the success of the August WharfFest and Big Duck visit, Leonardtown will celebrate the anniversary of its designation as an Arts & Entertainment District (it’s the only one in Southern Maryland) with Art Walk A&E First Friday. Enjoy live music, art vendors, an outdoor movie, performances and more throughout the weekend, and vote on favorite art pieces displayed in local businesses.

The festivities begin with Art Walk 2023 on September 1. Make your way to local participating businesses around town (many businesses open at 11am) to view artwork and vote for your favorite throughout the day/evening, then why not make plans for dinner. There will be live music on the Square provided by contemporary classic flutist Ceylon Mitchell from 4 to 5pm and improvisational jazz guitarist Jan Knutson from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Rounding out the evening will be an aerial and fire dancing performance featuring the Vertical Dance Company in LTown Alley from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

On Saturday, the On the Water’s Edge Music Series season finale takes place at the Leonardtown Wharf from 3 to 7:30pm. The bash features local favorites — Phillip Michael Parsons, John Zimmerman, and Girl Crush. In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy wine from Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, tasty eats from Antoinette’s Garden (a variety of cheesesteaks), Brudergarten (soft pretzels), Do Dah Deli (pre-made deli sandwiches), Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary (hot dogs and hamburgers) and sweet treats from Noli’s Italian Restaurant (cannoli) and Frog Town Ice Cream (ice cream).

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for the concert and the fireworks.

First Friday weekends usually offer specials at participating shops and restaurants, open studios and workshops at the art studios, opening receptions at the galleries, and much more.

Art aficionados are encouraged to immerse themselves in local art at North End Gallery, The Craft Guild Shop, New View Fiber Works, and the St. Mary’s Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop, and, if you’re feeling extra artsy, stop by The Yellow Line or Board & Brush to create your own masterpiece.

If you’re in the mood to shop, get lost among the many treasures at Shepherd’s Old Field, the stacks of books, music, and more at Fenwick Street Bookstore, or at any of the other unique local shops.

When you get hungry, Leonardtown offers an array of distinct dining establishments where you can wine and dine your last weeks’ worries away, from the upscale casual vibe at Sweetbay to the historic hometown hospitality of the Front Porch. And if wine is your jam, check out Antoinette’s Garden or the Port of Leonardtown Winery, where they often host live music and local food trucks. Check out the changes at The Rex on the Square.

Go to the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours and event information.

A note of appreciation to the town of Leonardtown, Leonardtown commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association members, First Friday volunteers, and sponsors Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes Inc., Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Realtor Jimmy Hayden, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, County Times, and Burris Olde Towne Insurance who all help to make First Fridays a wonderful community event.

