Festival of Trees Seeking Sponsors

Sponsorships are now available for the Hospice Festival of Trees to be held Dec. 7. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital supports the Hospice of St. Mary’s.

The Hospice House in Callaway is celebrating 10 years of service to its friends and neighbors this year. In just the first quarter of 2019, donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s provided more than $45,000 in coverage for room and board expenses for those who could not afford the daily rate at Hospice House. This generosity greatly impacts patients and families. Hospice is grateful for the support.

Save the date and support the work of Hospice at this year’s Festival of Trees. The family-friendly event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. Sponsorships are available now. Click here for information. Click here to download a decorator registration form.

In addition to lavishly decorated trees and wreaths, there will be live entertainment, shopping, and activities for children, photos with Santa and face painting on from 10 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm. Cost to enter is free.

Ways to Participate

Be a sponsor. Hospice greatly appreciate sponsorships of a 7.5-foot tree and/or a 30-inch wreath. You are welcome to decorate, or they will provide decorators. Pick the delivery location or donate for auction. Please fill out both online forms to register as a sponsor and/or decorator.

Sponsorship Levels:

Jingle Bell $1,000

7.5-foot tree

Four tickets to Jingle & Mingle

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Sign at event

Snowflake $650

7.5-foot tree

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Sign at event

Mistletoe: Santa Room $500

Sign in the Santa Room

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Mistletoe: Basket of Cheer $500

Sign at the Jingle & Mingle event

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Mistletoe: Coffee Station $500

Sign at the coffee station

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Mistletoe: Cookie Table $500

Sign at the Cookie Table

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Mistletoe: Raffle Tree $500

Sign at the Raffle Tree

Sponsor name listed on Facebook

Wreath $250

30-inch wreath

Sign at the event

Click here to download a decorator registration form.

For more information and one-click access to a list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.